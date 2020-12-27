Mounties search for missing man after ATV found near Alameda Dam

Carnduff RCMP and the Saskatchewan RCMP underwater recovery team are investigating the report of a missing man at the Alameda Dam.

On the afternoon of Dec. 24, the Mounties say, the 25-year-old man told his family he was going ice fishing north of the dam on his Arctic Cat 700 ATV. RCMP say he has not been heard of since.

RCMP say during the night of Dec. 24-25, Carnduff RCMP organized a search for the man and alerted neighbouring partners.

It says an ATV of the same model was found near the Oxbow fire department under the ice north of the Alameda Dam.

RCMP say the search for the man is continuing, and the underwater recovery team is currently searching the waters where the ATV was found.