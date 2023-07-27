Sask. RCMP search for man they consider armed and dangerous

Saskatchewan RCMP say they are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous.

Police have been looking for Keenan Crawford Head since Tuesday in connection with the theft of a Cadillac SUV from Prince Albert, Sask. Police say he's also wanted for failing to comply with a release order.

The vehicle was located, but the person who allegedly took it, Head, wasn't there.

Head, 34, is described as 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are warning people that if they see Head, they should not approach him, but can report the sighting immediately by calling 911, Melfort RCMP at 306-752-6420 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

It's unclear how Head might be travelling or where he's headed.

Melfort RCMP say they are conducting patrols throughout the James Smith Cree Nation area.

Community members have told CBC News that Head was a victim of the mass stabbing in James Smith Cree Nation nearly a year ago.

A spokesperson for the First Nation told CBC Wednesday afternoon that the community remains under a local lockdown.

That means anyone there is urged to stay inside and to lock their doors. They've been told not to leave unless it's for essential things like medical appointments.

Community leaders have declined to comment in detail about the situation. They said they expect it could take some time for a peaceful resolution.