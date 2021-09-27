Sask. RCMP safely locate missing 7-year-old from Ochapowace First Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP have safely located a seven-year-old girl from Ochapowace First Nation, roughly 15 kilometres east of Regina.

The girl was last seen walking away from her home in the community wearing a purple Pampers diaper on Sunday around 7 p.m. CST.

On Monday at 7 a.m. CST, RCMP sent out a news release saying she had been found.

Mounties from detachments in Indian Head, Moosomin and Esterhazy had helped local volunteers and community members search for the girl. The RCMP's unmanned aerial vehicle and police dog services were also called in to help, along with Saskatoon police's air support unit and the Whitewood fire department.