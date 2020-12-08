Sask. RCMP received more than 300 COVID-related complaints in last month

Saskatchewan RCMP received hundreds of complaints about COVID-19 rule breakers last month, but in total only seven people were actually ticketed for violating the province's public health orders.

RCMP say four people were charged with not self-isolating while three others were charged for holding or attending large gatherings.

But those charges represent a small fraction of the nearly 350 calls RCMP received in November about people potentially violating the public health orders the province laid set out in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

RCMP say they received 128 complaints of people who were not self-isolating despite being told to by the Saskatchewan Health Authority. There were 92 complaints about large gatherings in the province and 20 complaints about people not following the masking rules.

The province has reduced the number of people allowed to private indoor gatherings to five people. Outdoor gatherings can have a maximum of 30 people as long as there is space enough for people to stay two metres apart.

Last month, the province mandated that masks must be worn inside all indoor spaces province-wide.

The seven people who were charged were ticketed but not charged under the criminal code.

The RCMP said they also checked on 14 people who came home after travelling and there were 88 additional COVID-19 complaints not relating to masking, gathering, isolating or travel.

Last weekend, the province surpassed 10,000 cases of COVID-19. Currently there are more than 4,700 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.