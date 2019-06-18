Sask. RCMP officer charged with assault in Wollaston Lake, Sask.

An RCMP officer has been suspended with pay after reportedly assaulting someone at a home in Wollaston Lake, Sask, which is about 800 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Police said they received a report that an off-duty officer committed an assault during the evening of May 20.

Corporal Luay Toma was placed on administrative duties and police launched a criminal investigation.

Toma was arrested and charged with assault on May 30. His first court appearance is scheduled for July 10, 2019, in Wollaston Lake Provincial Court.

Toma is also the subject of an internal RCMP Code of Conduct investigation, according to police.