Sask. RCMP searching for missing Calgary man driving work truck
New

Sask. RCMP are searching for a missing Calgary man who had been travelling to Nipawin.

Kyle Pruden driving a black Dodge Ram with 'Pitbull Welding' written on it

CBC News ·
Kyle Pruden was travelling from Calgary to Nipawin and was scheduled to arrive on Saturday. (Supplied by RCMP)

Kyle Pruden, 32, last had contact with his family by phone from North Battleford, RCMP said in a press release.

He is said to be driving a black Dodge Ram with a welder in the back and "Pitbull Welding" written on it.

Pruden was supposed to have arrived in Nipawin on Saturday but did not show up. He's about five feet, six inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

