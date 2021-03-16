Sask. RCMP lay charge in homicide of 21-month-old Cote First Nation boy

Saskatchewan RCMP have laid charges in the death of a 21-month-old boy.

Lorenzo Cote was killed in Canora, Sask., a town roughly 200 kilometres northeast of Regina, on Nov. 21.

Now, months later, 23-year-old Waylon Hilliard Severight has been charged with second-degree murder.

Severight was arrested without incident on the Cote First Nation on Friday. Both the victim and the accused are from the First Nation near Kamsack.

RCMP say they were known to each other.

Severight is scheduled to appear in court on April 8.

In the months following Cote's death, police reported being able to establish a clear timeline of the events on the day of his death using interviews, inquiries and video surveillance from multiple locations.

Search warrants and forensic examinations of multiple locations were also conducted with the assistance of the Yorkton RCMP's forensic team and the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service, RCMP said.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.