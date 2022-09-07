Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sask. RCMP issue emergency alert about person with knife in Wakaw, say may be related to recent stabbings

Saskatchewan RCMP have issued an emergency alert about a person with a knife travelling in a vehicle, last seen in Wakaw. They say this may be related to the stabbing rampage that happened in the province on Sunday.

Person last seen in Wakaw, Sask., in 2008 white Chevy Avalanche

Royal Canadian Mounted Police vehicles patrol James Smith Cree Nation on Tuesday after a possible sighting of the remaining suspect in the stabbings that occurred on the reserve and the nearby town of Weldon, Sask. (Lars Hagberg/AFP via Getty Images)

Saskatchewan RCMP have issued an emergency alert about a person with a knife travelling in a vehicle, last seen in Wakaw, about 90 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

They say this may be related to the stabbing rampage that happened in the province on Sunday. 

RCMP are telling people in the Wakaw area to seek shelter immediately and shelter in place. They warn people to be cautious about letting others into their residence, to not approach suspicious persons or pick up hitchhikers. 

RCMP say the person is driving a 2008 white Chevy Avalanche license 953 LPL that was reported stolen out of Wakaw around 2:10 p.m. CST. The person was last travelling on Cemetery Road in Wakaw, according to RCMP. The direction of travel is unknown. 

The stabbing rampage left 10 people dead and another 18 injured in the James Smith Cree Nation area and in the nearby village Weldon, Sask.

Authorities have been searching for the main suspect Myles Sanderson, 32, since Sunday.

Sanderson has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering. His brother, Damien Sanderson, 31, was also facing charges before he was found dead on Monday.

Saskatchewan RCMP continues to search for Myles Sanderson, who is six-foot-one and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. RCMP say Myles may not be wearing glasses and his current appearance may not exactly resemble this photo. (Saskatchewan RCMP)

RCMP believed the suspect might have been in Regina Sunday but that was no longer the case as of Tuesday. 

James Smith Cree Nation residents also reported possible sightings of Sanderson on Tuesday, prompting a heavy police presence that determined he was not there either.

