Sask. RCMP seek leads in apparent hit-run fatality

Punnichy RCMP are looking for information after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near Gordon First Nation.

RCMP responded to 640 Grid Road, just north of the First Nation and about 225 southeast of Saskatoon, on Thursday at around 7 a.m. where they found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man had been struck by a vehicle, but neither the vehicle nor its driver were at the scene when officers arrived.

The victim's family has been notified of his death, but police say they will not identify him at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Punnichy RCMP at (306) 835-5200, or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Officers from Punnichy RCMP, Yorkton forensic identification services and the Yorkton general investigation section as well as an RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

