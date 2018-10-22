New
Sask. RCMP now operating specialized squads in crime 'hot-spots' North Battleford and Prince Albert
Saskatchewan RCMP says "Crime Reduction Teams" targeting gangs, chronic offenders and traffic in North Battleford and Prince Albert are now fully operational.
Crime reduction teams 'conducting high-intensity, targeted enforcement' with gangs, chronic offenders, traffic
The teams execute warrants, track chronic offenders, monitor gang activity and conduct high visibility traffic stops, according to a news release.
Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3, the teams executed 18 warrants related to 51 criminal code charges, made 27 arrests and laid an additional 25 criminal charges.
They conducted 44 traffic stops, issued four tickets and suspended two licences.
Eighteen people make up the two teams, which can be deployed wherever they're needed.
"We are proud to support the RCMP and to work with them on strategies that aim to stop crime," Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said in a press release.
