RCMP charge 6 people in death of Bell's Point man

Six people from La Ronge have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Edgar Ratt of Bell's Point, the RCMP say.

The accused, who were arrested between June 24 and June 26, made their first court appearance Wednesday morning.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Mounties said they responded to a call made at 3:15 a.m. on June 21 about an assault at a residence in Bell's Point, a few kilometres south of La Ronge. They found Ratt, who was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accused, who also face one count each of break and enter, are:

Cameron Ross, 23.

Charmaine Charles, 21.

Katelyn Halkett, 21.

Gracie Isbister, 20.

A female youth, 17.

A male youth, 17

Isbister and the two teens are also charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

The male teen, who was masked, faces an additional charge of intent to commit an indictable offence.

The teens cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

RCMP say Ross, Charles, Isbister, Halkett and the female teen were arrested between July 24 and July 26, while a warrant has been issued for the male teen.

The RCMP are continuing to investigate, and urge anyone with information to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.