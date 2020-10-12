Sask. RCMP asking for help finding woman missing since August

RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding 24-year-old Krystal Cattleman.

Police say Cattleman has not been seen by her friends and family in the Prince Albert and Sturgeon Lake First Nation area since August 7, 2020.

Police say she has not been in contact with her family and friends since. Her family said that's unusual behaviour and they are worried for her well-being.

Cattleman is 24-years-old with a medium-heavy build. Police say she is about 4'10" and about 150 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Cattleman has previously travelled to the Edmonton area in the past and she may be in Edmonton, Sturgeon Lake First Nation, Prince Albert or travelling between the three cities.

Anyone with information is asked ot contact RCMP at 306-310-RCMP or Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500. People can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.