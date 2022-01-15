Sask. RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for anti-vaccine dad charged with abducting daughter, 7

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged and issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a Carievale, Sask., man accused of abducting his daughter to prevent her getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Michael Gordon Jackson, 52, is charged with one count of abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order, RCMP said in a news release Friday evening.

It comes after CBC News reported earlier this month that the father fled with his seven-year-old, Sarah Jackson, in mid-November to keep her from getting immunized.

Since an enforceable court order was issued earlier this month, investigators say they have followed up on several tips and reported sightings of Michael and Sarah — including attending multiple businesses to review surveillance footage. However, no tips have led to locating them.

At this point, RCMP say that the criteria for an amber alert has not been met, which is why Mounties are continuing to ask the public for help in tracking the pair down.

"Sarah: we want you to know that you are not in any trouble," Chief Supt. Tyler Bates, the officer in charge of the Saskatchewan RCMP south district, said in a message to the girl contained in the news release. "Your mom misses you very much and we have police officers doing what they can so you can see her again soon."

Sarah is described as four feet two inches tall, 76 pounds, with waist-length brown hair that's all one length. She has brown/hazel-coloured eyes and last wore teal-coloured eyeglasses.

Michael Jackson is described as weighing about 250 pounds with blue eyes and dark brown hair. He also typically wears glasses, RCMP said.

While Jackson resides in the Carievale area — located in Saskatchewan's southeast corner — Mounties said he may have connections to the communities of Dilke, Oxbow, Alameda and Regina, along with Lamont, Alta.

"Locating Michael Gordon Jackson and Sarah is a top priority for Saskatchewan RCMP officers. Our investigators are diligently following up on all tips and reported sightings," Bates said.

"We are committed to locating Michael Gordon Jackson and reuniting Sarah with her mom."

RCMP noted that investigators believe Michael may be getting help in evading police, and reminded people that this activity may result in criminal charges.



Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Michael or Sarah Jackson is asked to call the Saskatchewan RCMP at 306-310-7267 or 306-780-5563. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers at at 1‐800‐222‐8477 or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.