Province integrating 2 services into Sask. Public Safety Agency

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency will soon handle the province's wildlife management and fire safety responsibilities, the government announced on Wednesday.

Wildlife management was previously under the mandate of the Ministry of Environment while the Ministry of Government Relations handled fire safety.

The transition will begin this year. No impact will be felt by the province's emergency services in the event of fires or flooding, according to a news release.

"Becoming part of the SPSA will allow for greater internal co-ordination and co-operation, while providing a more streamlined provincial response when emergencies strike," Government Relations Minister Warren Kaeding said in the release.

"Ultimately this will lead to better service for the people of Saskatchewan."

The SPSA was created in 2017 and it handles the responsibility of managing the province's 911 calls and dispatches.