Sask. provincial parks will allow alcohol, pot on May long weekend

The May long weekend restrictions on liquor and cannabis in provincial parks are being loosened this year.

Since 2006, there has been a ban on people drinking alcohol at cabins and campsites during the May long weekend.

The province said the original ban came in after some instances of rowdyism and vandalism. But yesterday, Parks Minister Laura Ross announced that after 17 years, the ban would immediately be lifted.

"Both Alberta and Manitoba on either side of us have made this change and so we felt that this year, we would consider this. We'll take a look, see how it goes," Ross said. "If there are issues, then we'll reconsider."

Ross said cannabis will also be allowed on campsites this weekend. However, the rules state people have to stay on their own site if they use pot or alcohol.

"You can't walk up and down the beach carrying a beer or your margarita or what have you," she said. "[It] has to be within your campsite or at your cabin."

Ross said park officials will be carefully monitoring the situation and there will be a toll free number available for campers to call if there are problems.