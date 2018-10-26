Sask. mom frustrated by lack of coverage for daughter's hearing aid

A Saskatchewan mother is urging the province to put a rush on its decision whether to provide coverage for a hearing aid needed by her nine-year-old daughter.

Stephanie Schneck said her nine-year-old daughter, Gracie Prang, needs a $6,400 hearing aid for which the province will not currently provide any financial assistance.

Schneck, who lives in Asquith, Sask., told reporters at the legislative building on Thursday that she is not eligible for financial support because her income is too high.

"I work three jobs, I have to support my family, so you're penalizing me for making money?" said Schneck in Regina.

"We went through every avenue, every phone number, anything we could for help. There's nothing."

Health Minister Jim Reiter said the hearing aid technology Gracie requires is very new but the province will consider covering it based on expert advice.

He was scheduled to meet with Schneck on Thursday.

Stephanie Schneck says her daughter needs a hearing aid that isn't covered by the provincial health ministry. (CBC News) "The national body that looks at technologies and health really had no information on it so we've asked them to investigate so we can make a determination on where we go from here," said Reiter.

"Essentially I'm going to ask [Schneck] to just be patient a little bit while we do look at it and see what we can do," said Reiter.

"We need to understand if this is just a more expensive hearing aid or a device that's going to prevent, possibly, surgeries."

Reiter said he sympathizes with Schneck's situation and believes a decision should be made within weeks.

If the technology does fit the criteria for the children's hearing aid program, which covers part of the cost for some hearing aids, he suggested it would likely be included.

"I'd be open to recommendations from officials, obviously they know the technical side more than I do, but as of today I don't know why we wouldn't include it in the hearing aid plan," he said.

Schneck said she has been able to raise enough money through crowdfunding and fundraising to cover her daughter's health needs but she is speaking out for others who cannot do the same.

"The next mom, maybe she's not going to have this drive to push and she's just going to go, 'I'm sorry I can't do it'," said Schneck.