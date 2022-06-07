Craft alcohol needs more oversight: Sask. auditor

Saskatchewan's Provincial Auditor says the province needs to increase oversight of craft alcohol producers.

Auditor Tara Clemett released part one of her annual report on Tuesday. One of the areas her office reviewed was SLGA's processes to regulate the production and sale of locally manufactured craft alcohol.

Sales of craft alcohol have nearly doubled from 2017-18 to 2020-21, the report found. As of November, 64 craft alcohol producers had permits in Saskatchewan.

Clemett found quality assurance to be lacking. SLGA requires producers' certificates of analysis or lab test reports displaying product safety every two years. The audit found that 43 of 83 product lines needed updated certificates.

It found producers had missed deadlines and the SLGA did not follow up. The audit found some certificates were nine months past the required deadline.

"Effective regulation of craft alcohol production reduces the risk of the public consuming unsafe alcohol or alcohol inconsistent with labelling," Clemett said.

The report also found that the SLGA did not "use a risk-based approach" to inspections of producers and "high-risk manufacturing areas."

According to the audit, there are 64 permitted producers, but the SLGA did 10 inspections and 24 pre-permit inspections and none in the past three years.

"Receiving regular lab test reports and regularly inspecting high-risk areas specific to craft alcohol helps protect the public," Clemett said.

The audit said renewal of permits is also an issue.

"Producer permits expire after three years; four craft alcohol producers operated without a valid permit during our audit period," the report said.

The auditor also recommended the SLGA assess "the reasonability of production and sales information" of producers.

The report said those figures drive the production levy the SLGA charges and could lead to underreporting of sales.

The report said production levies collected by SLGA increased from $360,000 in 2016-17 to $2 million in 2020-21.

"As a growing industry, it's important for producers to comply with policies and submit accurate reports," Clemett said.