'We did it': Sask. protest organizers celebrate Terri-Lynne McClintic's transfer from healing lodge

Penny Steinkey says Terri-Lynne McClintic being transferred back to a federal prison is a win for the entire country.

"We're going to take a couple days and we're going to celebrate what Canada has accomplished," said Steinkey, who helped organize protests in Maple Creek, Sask. calling for the move.

McClintic is serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of Tori Stafford, 8, of Woodstock, Ont. She was transferred in September from the Grand Valley Institution for Women near Kitchener, Ont., to the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge in southern Saskatchewan. Now she has been transferred to a women's prison in Edmonton.

Her transfer to the healing lodge was met with public outrage around the country, especially in Maple Creek — about 30 kilometres away from the facility.

"The people that lived in and around the healing lodge were afraid to let their children out to play in their own yard," Steinkey said.

Terri-Lynne McClintic, convicted in the death of 8-year-old Woodstock, Ont., girl Victoria Stafford, is escorted into court in Kitchener, Ont., on Wednesday, September 12, 2012 for her trial in an assault on another inmate while in prison. The father of a young girl who was brutally murdered says one of her killers who was spending time in an Indigenous healing lodge is back in prison. (Geoff Robins/Canadian Press)

"We had ranchers call us and give us kudos for what we were doing because they were afraid."

McClintic's transfer back to a conventional prison was confirmed for CBC News by Tori's father, Rodney Stafford.

The announcement comes after harsh criticism by members of the federal Conservative Party, as well as several protests and petitions around Canada.

"We've accomplished something for the people in our community, for the people of Canada, for Rodney Stafford and his family and supporters," Steinkey said.

Karri Williams, another Maple Creek protest organizer, said she is also "very pleased" about McClintic's transfer.

"She's finally back where she belongs."

Steinkey and Williams say they both support the healing lodge but don't think McClintic should have been there.

A group of Maple Creek, Sask., residents protested the transfer of convicted child killer Terri-Lynne McClintic to a nearby Indigenous healing lodge. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC News)

"The healing lodge is a great place, but only for certain women," Williams said.

"I don't know how anybody can justify her move there."

Williams said the transfer won't bring Stafford's daughter back, but she hopes it will help put his mind at ease.

"There's finally an end to this," she said. "I hope he can sleep a little better at night."

Both women say they will continue advocating for what's being called "Tori's law," which would would ensure any person convicted murdering of a child would spend his or her entire sentence in a maximum security prison.

On Wednesday, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale ordered improved policies for transferring medium-security women offenders to facilities that don't have "a directly controlled perimeter," such as the healing lodge McClintic briefly inhabited.