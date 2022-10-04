Producers experiencing water shortages in southwest Sask.

Farmers and other producers in southwest Saskatchewan are experiencing dry fall weather.

The lack of rain in some areas is causing "moderate to severe on-site water shortages," according to the latest provincial crop report.

Garner Deobald is the president of the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association.

"It's just setting us up again for a questionable start for next spring," Deobald said.

Flooding in west-central Saskatchewan after heavy rain in June brought much-needed moisture for some farmers. (Jenny Hagan/Twitter)

Deobald said most places have seen below average snowfall for the last three or four years.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture needs to monitor water quality.

"Water is a critical part of raising any kind of livestock and good quality of water is important," Deobald said.

Some producers may have to forgo fall grazing and bring livestock in earlier than they usually would because of lack of water in those areas, he said.

Producers have been hauling water and supplementing grazing patches to help keep livestock out into the fall.

Deobald said this year's water shortage reminds him of the dry season in the 1980s.

"We're one day closer everyday," said Deobald.