Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Producers experiencing water shortages in southwest Sask.

Areas in southwest Saskatchewan are experiencing dry weather conditions, driving some producers to haul water and dig wells.

Some areas seeing poor water quality

CBC News ·
Some producers may have to forgo fall grazing because of the dry conditions and water quality in areas southwest of the province. (Submitted by Paul Kernaleguen)

Farmers and other producers in southwest Saskatchewan are experiencing dry fall weather.

The lack of rain in some areas is causing "moderate to severe on-site water shortages,"  according to the latest provincial crop report.

Garner Deobald is the president of the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association. 

"It's just setting us up again for a questionable start for next spring," Deobald said. 

Flooding in west-central Saskatchewan after heavy rain in June brought much-needed moisture for some farmers. (Jenny Hagan/Twitter)

Deobald said most places have seen below average snowfall for the last three or four years.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture needs to monitor water quality.

"Water is a critical part of raising any kind of livestock and good quality of water is important," Deobald said. 

Some producers may have to forgo fall grazing and bring livestock in earlier than they usually would because of lack of water in those areas, he said. 

Producers have been hauling water and supplementing grazing patches to help keep livestock out into the fall. 

Deobald said this year's water shortage reminds him of the dry season in the 1980s.

"We're one day closer everyday," said Deobald.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now