Sask. privacy commissioner calls for development of optional digital ID

Saskatchewan's Information and Privacy Commissioner says "the time has come" for the development of digital identification in the province.

Ron Kruzeniski released his office's annual report on Tuesday.

Kruzeniski said other provinces are shifting toward a digital ID or credential and said Saskatchewan needs to follow suit.

"I would hope the Government of Saskatchewan continues to consult, educate and explain the benefits of a digital ID for citizens of our province. My hope is that Saskatchewan develops a digital ID that meets our province's needs, maximizes the benefits, and minimizes the risks."

Kruzeniski said the digital ID would not be mandatory.

"The time has come where we need a credential that can be used online to prove one's identity."

He said people are increasingly needing documents to prove their identity online and that a digital ID would not replace a physical driver's license, health card or passport.

"Digital ID would be a convenient and easy identification solution that's made with the security and encryption we need to securely perform transactions and access services online," Kruzeniski said.

He said the ID could be used in several ways including:

Making an age-sensitive purchase (like a lottery ticket).

Picking up a package at the post office.

Applying for government assistance (such as disability support or EI).

Applying for a hunting or fishing licence.

Booking a site in a provincial park.

Signing up for an account with, or receiving services from, a Crown corp.

Making an insurance claim.

In 2021, the Saskatchewan government launched a digital proof-of-vaccination digital QR code across the province through eHealth.

Privacy commissioner lays out how development should proceed

Kruzeniski said the development of the ID would be required to follow certain conditions:

The digital ID service be subject to FOIP or LA FOIP.

Digital ID remaining optional.

Subject to FOIP, information would be kept confidential and not shared with government agencies.

Minimum amount of personal information could be requested and disclosed.

He said there should also be no central database containing all digital ID information, as the information could be used to track activities or locations.

In addition, Kruzeniski said the information would have to be protected from a hack, and the government could not collect information from "multiple databases to create a complete picture of a citizen."

He said the ID holder should have the ability to check online to see who accessed their ID and determine if it was inappropriate, and be given the option to request an investigation and cancel their ID.

He said following these steps would limit risks to the users.

"There is another risk and that is the federal government or other provinces taking the lead and developing their version of a digital ID and we in Saskatchewan end up having no choice but to do the same," Kruzeniski said.

In Sept. 2021, the provincial government launched a digital vaccination record for people to provide proof they have received a COVID-19 shot. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

He said another risk is tech companies around the world develop IDs and "we in Saskatchewan lose total control of what we would want a digital ID to be."

Kruzeniski said other provinces are further along in their development of digial ID.

Alberta has had an ID since 2017, and B.C. also has a digital ID. Ontario and Quebec are developing their versions.

He said research shows digital ID users will range from 4.2 billion to 6.5 billion by 2026.

"Citizens in Saskatchewan need this service as will many around the world."

Sask. paused plan for digital ID earlier this year

On March 31, the Saskatchewan government put plans to develop digital identification on hold, saying it will wait to see how similar programs roll out around the country.

At the time the province announced a request for proposals (RFP) for the Saskatchewan Service Connect will not proceed.

"There are benefits from observing the rollout of digital ID in other provinces in Canada. We have asked officials in the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement's information technology division to contact their colleagues in other jurisdictions," a government spokesperson said in a statement.

"We will be watching very closely to observe how their digital ID programs progress."

At the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities bear pit in March, then-Minister Responsible for SaskBuilds Jim Reiter was asked about the digital ID.

He said the government was working closely with the information and privacy commissioner on any issues the ID would cause, and that it was still quite early in the planning stages.

Independent MLA Nadine Wilson also asked questions about digital identification in question period in March.