Sask. government commits more than $300M to expansion of Prince Albert's Victoria Hospital

The Saskatchewan government is committing more than $300 million toward an expansion and renovations for Prince Albert's Victoria Hospital.

The government said it will build a new multi-storey addition for the facility including an acute care tower and replacing the existing adult mental health space.

Nearly 70 new beds will be added, an increase of 40 per cent. Other new additions include a larger emergency department, a helipad and an MRI.

"We are moving forward to address the health care needs of our growing population in Prince Albert and the north," Premier Scott Moe said in a statement.

The government is covering 100 per cent of the capital costs, with furniture and equipment costs covered by the Victoria Hospital Foundation.

"This significant investment reflects the importance of Victoria Hospital in providing a wide variety of health services not only to people in Prince Albert, but to patients and clients across northern Saskatchewan."

On Wednesday, Health Minsiter Jim Reiter said the population had outgrown the current hospital.

Victoria Hospital was built in 1969. The city's second hospital Holy Family was closed in 1997.

Mayor and local leaders welcome the expansion

Mayor of Prince Albert Greg Dionne had been advocating for a new hospital for the city for a few years.

"Prince Albert is a major hub of essential health care services for the North Central region of Saskatchewan," Dionne said in a statement.

"Victoria Hospital is an aging facility. We welcome new funds that will improve our capacity to respond to the health care needs of our residents."

PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte said in a statement that the 12 First Nations, "will be comfortable, culturally inviting and culturally responsive to the needs of all First Nation membership and communities."

"This will be a hospital First Nations will have pride of ownership in because of our considerable involvement with the Government of Saskatchewan, helping create a hospital that is truly healing for all," Hardlotte said.

Local MLA Joe Hargrave said the government would be working with Indigenous leaders to make sure "culturally appropriate services and spaces are part of this project."