Sask. premier to announce plan for province's electrical grid to be net zero by 2050

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he'll unveil a plan on Tuesday that would see the province's electrical grid become net zero by 2050 — 15 years later than Ottawa's target.

Moe says it's unrealistic for the province to meet the federal government's proposal, which would require electrical grids be net zero by 2035.

Canada's Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault dismissed that claim Tuesday morning, stating the premier doesn't know what the regulations are yet.

"It is interesting that the premier would say it can't be done, since he hasn't even seen what the regulations will entail and what kind of flexibility mechanisms there will be, in terms of use of natural gas and provisions for peaking demand," Guilbeault said while on CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

"To think, for one second, [that] the federal government would force something upon one of the jurisdictions which makes the lights go off, it's totally unrealistic."

The premier is to speak at a news conference where he's expected to outline the costs of meeting the 2035 target and how it could negatively affect the delivery of power.

Moe says he is to also discuss how phasing out coal by 2030 would hurt the province, particularly the Boundary Dam power unit that captures carbon.

He says Saskatchewan's 2050 plan would include greener technologies while also ensuring utility rates remain affordable for customers.

Ottawa's proposal, which is part of its clean electricity standards, would allow natural gas plants to be used after 2035 as long as they capture carbon or are connected to non-emitting fuels.

Last week, Don Morgan, the Saskatchewan minister responsible for all major Crown corporations including SaskPower, accused the federal government of continually changing its climate targets, imposing an unnecessary burden on the people of Saskatchewan.

"Everybody realizes that there is an expectation that we will move away from fossil fuel over a period of time, that we will use carbon capture where it's appropriate — and we'll continue to want to meet those standards," Morgan told CBC News. "But we cannot meet them with the 2030 and 2035 guidelines that they're talking about."

Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault says the federal government would not impose regulations that would be too much for any of its jurisdictions. (Dave St-Amant/CBC)

Guilbeault said the federal government is mindful of affordability and reliability for all Canadians, but also has to ensure the country is carrying its weight in the battle against climate change.

"Everyone must do [their] fair share. We're not asking the people of Saskatchewan, or the province, or SaskPower to do more than [their] fair share," Guilbeault said.

The minister noted several positives about the switch, such as further private investment into cleaner grids, job creation and, eventually, lower electric bills.

He also noted, that the wildfires in Saskatchewan are a symptom of climate change.

Canada's regulations aren't finalized yet, but Guilbeault suggested they'll be similar to the pollution limits for coal- and gas-powered power plants recently proposed by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The proposed regulations include bolstering performance standards, and establishing emissions guidelines for states and large power plants, according to a news release issued by the EPA.

The agency suggests this can be achieved largely through carbon-capture technology, using low-emission hydrogen and developing more efficient power-generation technology, the release says.