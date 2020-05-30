Sask. premier tests negative for COVID-19
The Premier's office said Friday that Scott Moe has tested negative for the virus.
Scott Moe had potential exposure at a Prince Albert restaurant on Nov. 15
It turns out Premier Scott Moe does not have COVID-19.
The Premier's office said Friday that he tested negative for the virus.
Having coronavirus was a possibility after a potential exposure on Nov. 15 at a restaurant in Prince Albert. Moe had lunch at the restaurant with family following a death in the family.
Moe has been in self-isolation in Shellbrook, Sask., since he received an alert about the potential exposure on Monday.
The government said he'll remain inside until Sunday.
The all-clear result means he can be in Regina on Monday for the delivery of the throne speech.
