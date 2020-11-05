Sask. Premier Scott Moe announces significant provincial cabinet shuffle

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a significant shuffle to the provincial cabinet on Monday. The shuffle comes after Moe received a renewed majority mandate in Saskatchewan's 29th general election.

"It is an honour to put in place a new cabinet to guide a government with a strong, new mandate from the people of Saskatchewan," Moe said in a statement.

"Our cabinet will continue the crucial work of building a strong Saskatchewan, work that is even more important as we continue the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and manage Saskatchewan's economic recovery."

Donna Harpauer becomes deputy premier

Donna Harpauer is first woman to be deputy premier in Sask. in more than 30 years. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press)

Donna Harpauer is Saskatchewan's new deputy premier. Harpauer has served in every cabinet since the election of the current government in 2007. She will also continue to be minister of finance, a role she has held since 2017.

Harpauer is the first woman to hold the role of deputy premier in Saskatchewan in more than 30 years, according to the premier.



"Donna Harpauer is one of the longest-serving cabinet ministers in the nation and without a doubt among the most capable and hard-working ministers in Canada," said Moe.

Shuffled roles

Paul Merriman is minister of health. Dustin Duncan is minister of education, taking over for Gord Wyant who is now minister of justice.

Moe named Jim Reiter minister of SaskBuilds and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority. Joe Hargrave is minister of highways. Gene Makowsky is now minister of advanced education.

Laura Ross takes over for Makowsky as minister of parks, culture and sport. She is also minister for the status of women.

Lori Carr is minister of social services and Warren Kaeding is minister of environment.

Don Morgan is now minister Crown Investments Corporation. He also becomes minister responsible for all major crown corporations, including SaskEnergy, SGI, SaskPower, SaskTel, SaskGaming and SaskWater.

Morgan remains minister of labour relations and workplace safety and minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board.

Don McMorris returns to cabinet as minister of government relations, minister of First Nations and Métis relations and northern affairs and as minister responsible for Provincial Capital Commission.

There is a new cabinet portfolio for Everett Hindley as the minister of mental health and addictions and as minister of seniors and rural and remote health.

Lyle Stewart will serve as legislative secretary to the premier responsible for provincial autonomy.

"Stewart will focus on areas where Saskatchewan can exercise and strengthen our provincial autonomy within the Canadian federation," said Moe.

The new cabinet was sworn-in by Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan Russ Mirasty.

Government house leadership

Premier Scott Moe has named Jeremy Harrison government house leader. (Julie Crysler/CBC)

Moe has made some decisions concerning government house leadership going forward.

Jeremy Harrison will serve as government house leader. Fred Bradshaw will serve as deputy government house leader.

Greg Ottenbreit will serve as government whip. Randy Weekes will serve as government deputy whip.

MLAs retaining current cabinet portfolios

Christine Tell will remain minister of corrections, policing and public safety.

Jeremy Harrison remains minister of trade and export development and minister of immigration and career training. Harrison will have the added responsibility of minister responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan and minister responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan.

David Marit will remain minister of agriculture and minister responsible for Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation.

Bronwyn Eyre remains minister of energy and resources.

Ken Cheveldayoff and Greg Ottenbreit are the only re-elected MLAs who are no longer in cabinet.

The size of the cabinet remains unchanged at 18, including the premier.