Sask. Premier Moe releases white paper on how province can 'defend' economic autonomy

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has released a policy paper claiming the federal government's environmental policies would cost the province $111 billion over 12 years and vowing to affirm and advance Saskatchewan's "constitutional authority and autonomy within Canada."

Moe released the paper, titled Drawing the Line: Defending Saskatchewan's Economic Autonomy, during an event hosted by the Battlefords and District Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday afternoon.

The province released an analysis by the Ministry of Finance that says nine federal climate change policies will cost the Saskatchewan economy a combined $111 billion from 2023 to 2035.

The ministry's cost analysis does not include the impact of the federal government's proposed Clean Electricity Standard, which it said requires the "elimination of conventional fossil fuel produced electricity in Saskatchewan by 2035."

It also does not factor in any revenue or economic benefits that might be generated by pursuing alternative energy industries, or other factors such as the carbon tax money the federal government returns to people via income tax rebates.

Moe said the economic situation in the province has been "exacerbated in recent years by the current federal government's continued interference in the province's jurisdiction over natural resources under the guise of federal environmental regulation."

"It's time to defend and assert Saskatchewan's economic autonomy by 'drawing the line,' taking a number of steps including the introduction of provincial legislation to clarify and protect Saskatchewan's constitutional rights," Moe said.

The 18-page document concludes by listing options the provincial government may take:

Pass provincial legislation to clarify and protect constitutional rights belonging to the province.

Pursue greater autonomy over immigration policy.

Better recognize Saskatchewan industry contributions to sustainable growth - for example, develop a carbon credit market to support our natural resource industries.

Prepare to take legal actions, legislative or otherwise, to maintain control of electricity, fertilizer emission/use targets and oil and gas emissions/production.

"A strong Saskatchewan means a strong Canada, but we cannot allow continued federal intrusion into our exclusive constitutional right to develop our natural resources and grow our economy. We will defend and protect Saskatchewan jobs and our economic future," Moe said.

Read the province's calculations on the cost of following federal policies here:

Autonomy focus group views included in paper

The paper also describes the views of some unnamed people who took part in town hall meetings attended by Moe and MLAs this summer and some behind-closed-doors meetings hosted by MLA for Thunder Creek Lyle Stewart and Allen Kerpan, a former Saskatchewan Party MLA and former Reform MP.

Moe selected Stewart and Kerpan to lead what the government referred to as "small focus group meetings" in various communities. The pair visited Estevan, Saskatoon, Paradise Hill, Kindersley, Moose Jaw, Shaunavon, Yorkton, Weyburn, and Carlyle.

The paper said local MLAs invited a "cross-section of constituents" who experienced "some challenges from new federal policy" including farmers, ranchers, miners, oil and gas workers, small business owners, councillors, reeves, mayors, academics and chamber of commerce representatives.

"In general, the consensus and overarching theme was a resounding desire for Saskatchewan to take more action to assert and achieve a greater level of autonomy in areas of provincial jurisdiction."

Premier Scott Moe speaking at a town hall meeting in Maple Creek, Sask., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Stefan Nenson/CBC)

The paper said Saskatchewan should "be bolder in how we position ourselves in the face of challenges to our autonomy and control over natural resources."

It said participants in the focus groups wanted the provincial government to "act more like Quebec, namely a government and province that acts instead of acts for permission to defend its interests."

Read the full white paper here:

Opposition Leader says Moe trying to 'protect' his job

On Tuesday morning before the paper was released, Opposition Leader Carla Beck posted a video to YouTube.

"Standing up to the feds is important, but Scott Moe is not fighting to protect the jobs of Saskatchewan people. He's presenting this white paper to protect his own. Scott Moe is out of touch with what Saskatchewan people want and need."

Beck tweeted Monday, "We have emergency beds shuttered, a cost of living crisis, last in jobs growth, and thousands leaving Saskatchewan. Instead of fixing the messes, he's created, Scott Moe spent his summer turning his autonomy tour into a white paper."