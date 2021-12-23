Sask. premier, health minister to provide COVID-19 update at 11 a.m. CST

Saskatchewan's premier and health minister are set to provide a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m. CST on Monday.

COVID-19 hospital numbers continue to climb in Saskatchewan as the contagious Omicron variant spreads across the province.

As of Sunday, there were 252 people with the virus in hospital, according to the daily update on the province's online dashboard.

Twenty-six of the patients reported Sunday were in intensive care.

On Jan. 18, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said Saskatoon and Regina could reach their Omicron case peak in the next two weeks, with the rest of the province expected to see a peak two weeks after that.

Shahab said Saskatchewan's Omicron surge was one to three weeks behind other provinces.

As of Sunday, the seven day rolling average rate of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province was 789 per 100,000 population.

In a statement to media on Thursday afternoon, Moe said Saskatchewan's COVID-19-related hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths are well below both the national average and other provinces with "severe restrictions."

Saskatchewan is the only province to not implement gathering or capacity limits in response to Omicron.