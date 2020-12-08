Sask. Premier says first doses of Pfizer vaccine could arrive next week

The Saskatchewan government will be revealing today details of its rollout plan for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Premier Scott Moe said the province has ultracold storage in place to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is pending Health Canada approval, with the first doses expected to arrive next week.

"This is the finish line," Moe said Monday, as health officials announced another 274 cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and an additional death.

"You have to start finishing at some point in time and I don't see any other finish line of any significance outside of access to a vaccine."

Health care workers, long term residents first in line

The premier said his Saskatchewan Party government will start vaccinations "as quickly as physically possible."

He said health-care workers and long-term care residents will be first in line to get a shot.

Moe said vaccinations will happen in phases determined by health officials, as more doses will become available in the new year.

"It will be as quickly as physically possible," Moe said.

Opposition NDP Leader Ryan Meili expressed concern that Moe's focus on vaccine distribution is an attempt to "change the channel" from his government's present challenge of trying to contain the spread of the virus.

On Monday, hospitalizations rose to 143 people, eight more than the day before. Of those patients, 26 were in intensive care.

The government says getting a COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandatory, but a communications plan will be part of the distribution.

