Premier Scott Moe calls Sask. Party MLA allegedly soliciting sexual services 'disgusting and vile'

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe called Sask. Party MLA Ryan Domotor allegedly soliciting sexual services "disgusting and vile" when speaking to media at the Canadian Western Agribition in Regina on Monday.

Domotor, the MLA for Cut Knife-Turtleford, was arrested at a hotel in east Regina on Thursday afternoon just hours after he had been at the legislature. He is charged with communicating for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

Moe said he booted Domotor from caucus and stripped him of all his government appointments once he learned of the criminal charge.

"What happened is disgusting and vile to be quite frank… a government needs to be supporting women that are in a vulnerable state, not exploiting them," Moe said. "This is not acceptable in any way by myself, by this government, [it's] terrible."

Moe said Domotor's alleged actions are the "exact opposite" of what members of the Saskatchewan government should be doing.

"We have a government that is moving very much in this space, funding second stage shelters. [We're] going to be amending the Human Trafficking Act in this very session," Moe said. "This is a government that needs to be doing all that it can to stop this behaviour."

Moe added that he hasn't spoken to Domotor since his arrest.

Domotor, 56, was one of 16 people arrested in a Regina Police vice unit sting last week aimed at combating sexual exploitation and human trafficking. Moe says he is not aware of any other members of the caucus being arrested.

Domtor is set to make his first court appearance on Jan. 4, 2023.

Ryan Domotor, MLA for Cut Knife-Turtleford, faces a charge of soliciting sexual services. (Saskatchewan Party website)

Domotor was first elected in 2020. In July, he was acclaimed as the Sask. Party candidate in next year's election. However, as of Friday afternoon, the Sask. Party's announcement of Domotor's 2024 candidacy was no longer available on its website.

"He won't be running for us, we'll be finding a new candidate to run in the riding," Moe said.

Prior to his time as an MLA, Domotor previously served as a member of the standing committee on human services and was serving on the economy committee, according to his official government biography.

He was the chief administrative officer for the RM of Mervin from 1994 until 2020.