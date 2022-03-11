Sask. premier hints at affordability relief if there's natural resource revenue surplus
Scott Moe says direct payments to residents are one possibility
Premier Scott Moe hinted Thursday during the last day of the spring legislative session that Saskatchewan residents could see some affordability relief in the future.
Natural resources prices have increased over the last number of months and will "quite likely" impact the province's bottom line, Moe said.
"If we find ourselves in a surplus position, certainly, we're going to make some decisions," Moe told reporters.
He said the government will watch revenues in the weeks and months ahead and if they're higher than expected, then "we would look at what opportunities we have to benefit the entirety of the province, all of the people equally across the province."
He said relief could be in the form of a deficit reduction, the resurgence of a sovereign wealth fund, or a direct payment to Saskatchewan residents.
Earlier, inside the legislature, NDP Leader Ryan Meili noted there have been windfall profits for natural resource companies.
"Why has this premier, who right now has the means right in front of him to help people make ends meet, why has he chosen to do nothing instead?" Meili said.
Moe said those decisions cannot be made this early in the fiscal year and when the province is still in a deficit situation.
A deficit of $463 million is forecast for 2022-23, according to this year's budget.
"But I would look for some comments with respect to that, possibly by first quarter and certainly by second quarter, should our natural resource prices remain strong throughout the next number of months," he said.
