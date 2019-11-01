Sask. proposes law changes to protect against predatory marriages

The Saskatchewan government says proposed law changes will protect vulnerable seniors from predatory marriages.

On Thursday, Minister of Justice Don Morgan introduced amendments to the Marriage Act and a plan to repeal a provision in the Wills Act.

The Marriage Act changes would allow family members to ask a judge to nullify a marriage if the person did not have the capacity to consent to the marriage.

Morgan said the move was not the result of a specific event or court application.

"It was a general concern that seniors were taken advantage of by other family members or by a spouse."

Morgan said other jurisdictions are looking at similar changes.

A family member would make an application to the Court of Queen's bench asking for a marriage to be nullified. Morgan said the applicant would need to provide supporting materials, which includes documentation from a medical professional and could include supporting evidence that the partner was transferring money or property.

"The judge has to decide that the person lacked the capacity to have entered into the marriage," he said.

Morgan said there "shades of grey" in situations where, for example, children are fighting over money.

He said the law could be applied in a case of someone who lacked mental capacity or what is sometimes referred to as a "gold-digging" situation, where a younger partner marries someone much older with the motivation being primarily monetary.

The current legislation only allows the court to cancel a marriage when one of the spouses was a minor at the time.

NDP calls amendment to Wills Act 'a pretty major change'

The amendments also repeal a provision in the Wills Act that automatically revokes someone's will upon marriage, or after two years of a common-law relationship.

"These changes are about protecting people, in particular seniors, who may not have known that their wills were revoked by marriage," Morgan said.

The deputy leader of the Saskatchewan NDP, Nicole Sarauer, said the proposed change affects every married or common-law couple in the province.

"That is a pretty major change," Sarauer said.

She said that when the legislation passes, anyone who had a will and gets married or remarried will be bound by their previous will until they make a new one.

"I think they're only representing ... a very small sliver of who will be affected by this change, when in fact it affects every single married person or common-law couple in this province. So it does make sense in that particular context but that's why we're so concerned about some unintended consequences as a result of this pretty serious legislative change," Sarauer said.

Sarauer called the other changes that protect vulnerable seniors "fairly common sense."