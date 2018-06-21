SaskPower seeks volunteers to have smart meters installed on homes or businesses

SaskPower is looking for 2,000 volunteers to sign up to have smart meters installed on their property, as it pushes forward with a program to switch all residences to the meters.

The program was previously put on hold in 2014 and more than 105,000 smart meters were recalled and uninstalled, after the meters were linked to 10 fires.

SaskPower has previously said it's learned from past mistakes, and is now looking for both residential and business customers to sign up for the meters.

"As the province moves to a smart grid we'll be able to find and fix outages faster, and customers will no longer receive estimated bills," said Shawn Schmidt, the Crown utility's vice-president of distribution.

Residential meters will not be available until 2021, but the volunteers will get the same meters that commercial and business customers had installed.

"This will give customers an opportunity to take advantage of the benefits of smart metering a little bit early," said SaskPower spokesperson Joel Cherry.

There are no restrictions on who can apply, and there is no direct cost for the smart meter. SaskPower has set up an online process for interested customers to sign up.

The utility said benefits of the smart meters include:

Elimination of estimated bills, which can charge customers for more power than they used.

Detailed power usage information available online.

No visits from meter readers.

Cherry said every residence in the province will eventually have a smart meter.

'Rigorous testing,' SaskPower says

SaskPower began installing a new round of meters in 2017. So far, 8,000 commercial meters have been installed. The corporation aims to install 30,000 meters by the end of this year.

Cherry said SaskPower is doing "rigorous testing" on the new devices.

"We're making sure we have the right meter for the job and we're putting them through extensive testing now.

"We have meter farms out there [where] we're exposing smart meters to everything a Saskatchewan environment can throw at it, whether it is heat or cold or other environmental factors."

The smart meters being installed by SaskPower are from the same company, Sensus, which provided the company with its meters in 2014.

In 2014, SaskPower CEO Robert Watson resigned after a review of the smart meter program. SaskPower put the smart meter program on hold after six meters caught fire between May and July 2014. There were a total of 10 fires related to smart meters that year.

In October 2014, the government suspended the rollout of smart meters and started the process of removing 105,000 installed meters. At the time, SaskPower indicated it expected the overall cost of the recall could reach $47 million.

Sensus maintained its meters were not to blame for the fires and refunded the government $24 million. It stressed in a statement in 2014 "the critical importance of careful meter installation procedures."

Sensus did not install the meters.