Transmission line out, new power outage in southeast corner of Sask.

Power was out in a large area east of Regina for a few hours on Thursday, which SaskPower says was due to a transmission line issue.

An outage earlier this week — the largest Saskatchewan has faced since 1981 — was also related to transmission line failures, according to SaskPower.

Thursday's outage affected an area east of Regina, including areas around Oxbow, Carnduff, Frobisher, Alameda, Redvers, Wauchope and Antler.

A transmission line was still out as of 1:30 p.m. CST, and crews are working to get power back up by 3 p.m., according to SaskPower.

Melville and Neudorf regions were still without power at that point, but a repair was expected by 2 p.m.

As of 1:27 p.m., SaskPower tweeted that power was back on in Carlyle.

A tweet sent at 1:07 p.m. by SaskPower said the Grenfell stubstation is back on, and power was back on for the Lemberg and Abernethy areas.

The cause of the current transmission line problem is not yet known.

On Wednesday, SaskPower's Jordan Jackle said the southeast area of the province is responsible for a lot of power production, which means it has more transmission lines. Damage to those lines can lead to larger outages than when a normal wooden power pole falls.

The major issue earlier this week was heavy frost that was weighing down the lines, SaskPower has said.