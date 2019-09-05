'SaskPower really failed us': Woman says utilities' solar-panel program fraught with problems

Nadine Morris said the delay of a crucial piece of equipment required for her solar panel operation is frustrating, but it's just the latest disappointment from SaskPower's solar net metering program.

Morris and her husband invested more than $60,000 into ground-mounted solar panels on their acreage southwest of Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., earlier this year.

The setup is designed to provide 100 per cent power coverage to the home.

According to SaskPower, the manufacturing company Itron is responsible for the delay as it faces a parts shortage. The company has yet to to respond to CBC.

Morris and her husband are preparing to retire in the next few years. Taking out a loan upward of $60,000 wasn't in the cards. However, they became curious after seeing a presentation at Lowe's by SaskPower about the net metering program and the financial return for those who took part. The program allows participants to save money by getting credit when they produce more power than they need.

"We're going to pay [the power bill] until the day we die, so it was kind of a no-brainer," Morris said. Now she wonders if it was worth it.

"Did we make a big mistake?"

Morris said there has been several mishaps on SaskPower's end throughout the process. Communication with employees at SaskPower has been challenging to obtain and slow when it does happen, she said.

At one point, she wondered if they had fallen for a scam.

"It's all these little things that were supposed to happen and then didn't happen."

Morris said the net metering application package was delayed — reportedly because it was sent to the wrong email address — which set back installation. She said the contract was also delayed, which meant the electrical inspection was also delayed, so the solar panels were sitting "collecting dust" for about a month.

"We're going to be getting a huge power bill because we didn't generate enough power," she said, noting the lost weeks of sunshine.

"I feel SaskPower really failed us. They introduced the program [but] didn't get a lot of fine details worked out."

'I really am worried'

Morris said they're anxious as they await a promised $12,000 rebate that will help ease the financial burden they have undertaken.

"I really am worried about this rebate that's supposed to be coming in because SaskPower has been lacking on everything else."

SaskPower spokesperson Joel Cherry said the utility used to be responsible for the rebate, but since the meter delays the Ministry of Environment is now responsible.

Cherry said he could not yet provide the formula for another form of financial relief: the credit compensation that program participants will receive to make up for the installation delay.

'We shouldn't be paying the power bill'

Morris said that answer should be simple.

"We bought solar panels to generate 100 per cent of our power. Therefore, it's very simple. We shouldn't be paying the power bill," she said.

The experience has left her skeptical, frustrated and worried.

Morris said it's clear people are willing to put money on the line in a bid to cut down on greenhouse gases. She said she's excited about self-sufficiency and looks forward to a day when power can be stored.

"I'm hoping in 20 years' time that that happens, but right now we're still very dependent on SaskPower," she said.

"My confidence in them isn't exactly very high because of the mistakes."

Cherry said SaskPower is continuing to ask for customers' patience, although it can't guarantee a date for when the meters will arrive.