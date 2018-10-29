SaskPower to buy more electricity from Manitoba Hydro

SaskPower is working toward a new deal with Manitoba Hydro that would see up to an additional 215 megawatts of hydroelectric energy be made available for customers in Saskatchewan.

A new termsheet outlines a purchase agreement that would allow SaskPower to buy 190 megawatts of energy from Manitoba Hydro, with an option to add an additional 25 megawatts at a later date.

The deal "represents a significant step forward when it comes to reaching our goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions," SaskPower president and CEO Mike March said in a press release.

SaskPower aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030.

A final contract is expected to be drawn up by mid-2019. The deal would take effect in 2022 and last up to 30 years.

Neither SaskPower nor Manitoba Hydro have disclosed the financial details of the purchase agreement.

SaskPower has two existing power purchase agreements with Manitoba Hydro.