Sask. gov killing pot permit lottery system, scrapping cap on number of stores

The Saskatchewan government is opening up the market for new retail cannabis stores.

Prior to the legalization of recreational cannabis in Oct. 2018, Saskatchewan used a lottery to determine who would be able to open shops. In April 2018, the province received a combined 1,500 applications for 51 permits in 32 communities and First Nations.

Now the Saskatchewan government is scrapping the lottery system and the cap on how may stores can be opened.

"We believe opening the market to more retailers will help meet customer demand while also helping discourage competition from unlicensed stores," said Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Gene Makowsky in a news release.

Beginning next April, applications will be accepted for stores in communities of less than 2,500 people.

In Sept., SLGA will start accepting retail permit applications for new cannabis stores province-wide.

There will be no limit on permits. Municipalities will decide how many stores they wish to have.

Communities can opt-out and successful applicants will be subject to SLGA's permitting requirements, including a character check, inventory tracking and store security. Applicants will also need to meet local municipal requirements, including zoning.

Cannabis supply will still come from federally licensed producers and permitted wholesalers registered in Saskatchewan.

"The phased-in approach is a balanced approach that will allow existing retailers to continue to operate and grow their customer base while facilitating timely opportunities for store openings in smaller communities," Makowsky said.