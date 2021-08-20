Sask. Polytechnic says all staff, students must be vaccinated in fall

Saskatchewan Polytechnic is joining other post-secondary institutions in the province in requiring all students and employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

It made the announcement Thursday as part of a COVID-19 update on its website.

Polytech says the emergence of the highly infectious delta coronavirus variant was a factor in its vaccine mandate, as was the fact that an increasing number of recent COVID-19 cases have been unvaccinated young people.

People coming onto any of the school's campuses must have their first vaccination by Sept. 17 and their second by Oct. 22, Thursday's update said.

It also says anyone who isn't fully vaccinated with have to undergo regular testing and daily health checks.

The vaccination requirement also applies to anyone who is visiting a Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus.

The University of Regina and the University of Saskatchewan have already said they will require students, faculty and other staff to be fully vaccinated this fall.

Some 26,000 full- and part-time students take classes at Saskatchewan Polytechnic, which has campuses in Saskatoon, Regina, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert.