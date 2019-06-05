Sask. Polytech offering free online Indigenous studies course as part of new strategy

Saskatchewan Polytechnic is making it easier than ever to learn about the history and culture of Indigenous peoples in Saskatchewan.

The post-secondary school is offering a free online course that covers Indigenous history and culture, along with colonization and reconciliation.

Jason Seright, the school's director of Indigenous strategy, said it's part of the school's new strategy of implementing more Indigenous courses.

"I think in the past we've had a gap in our education system around Indigenous studies and the historical perspective of it," he told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

"We're really passionate about that and wanting to maybe close that gap and allow people the opportunity to learn more about the Indigenous groups within Saskatchewan."

He said one of the goals is to introduce Indigenous content into all of its roughly 170 programs.

Course info

The course, which counts for one credit, is open to anyone over 13 years old, regardless of whether they enrolled in anything else at the school. It takes about 15 hours to complete, according to Seright, but students can go at their own pace.

It includes videos and lectures by Indigenous educators. Enrollees are also assigned a reflection paper and group assignment.

"I really do believe that education and learning more and about other groups, and other things really, opens up one's mind and one's perspective on what's happened out there and what is happening out there," he said.

The course is being offered from April 26 until June 27, but registration must be done by June 20. If participants don't finish the course by June 27 they can re-register next year and continue where they left off.

Registration is available on Sask. Polytech's website.