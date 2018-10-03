Sask. poll results 'on the low side' for Trump support: New Republic writer

Donald Trump has become one of the most polarizing political figures in recent history.

Even before taking office, the controversial president had people talking around the world about what a Trump presidency would look like — but what do people in Saskatchewan think about Trump?

CBC recently commissioned a poll by the University of Saskatchewan on what people in the province think of the U.S. president.

The question asked "Overall, to what extent do you agree or disagree with the values that Donald Trump holds as President of the United States?"

Of the 401 respondents, almost one in five said they agree with Trump's values.

Jeet Heer, an accomplished author and staff writer with The New Republic magazine who lives part-time in Regina, has some thoughts on the results.

He recently joined Stefani Langenegger from CBC Radio's The Morning Edition to discuss the poll:

What is your reaction to these findings?

It's not really surprising. It's maybe even a little on the low side in a sense. If you took the different components of what Trump believes you could probably get more than one in five. We shouldn't kid ourselves and think that Trump-like values don't exist here.

What values do you think people are talking about when they say they agree with his?

The core value, as I would see it, is ethno-nationalism. He's very committed to a view that America is a country defined by its white identity and a lot of his actions make sense on those terms. In terms of immigration but also in the America-first foreign policy, it's about asserting the values of the country and not working with international organizations.

Do you think this one in five who agree with Trump's values is on the rise or on the decline?

If you have a conservative in power, liberal values increase. If you have a liberal in power, conservative values increase. The population is reacting to the dominant message they're getting from politics. I think because Justin Trudeau is the prime minister that gets a lot of people who are more hostile to his social liberalism. In some ways, I do think Trump's values are on the rise in Canada, just as they might be on the decline in the U.S.

What do you attribute the rise of Ontario's premier Doug Ford to, who some say is our version of Trump lite?

Doug Ford is a great example of thermo-static politics. In your house if it's hot you put on the air conditioner, if it's cold you put on the heat. So because Trudeau is prime minister, a lot of people who don't like multiculturalism, don't like feminism, don't like gay rights, became activated and they really came out in the election. Barring that, someone like Doug Ford would not have been elected.

What will the legacy of this time be for future political leadership?

I think that's one of the most disturbing things. A lot of politicians have learned that you can get away with Trump-like behaviour. You can lie and your supporters won't care if you're called out on those lies. You can be very corrupt and again your supporters will rally to you because they won't trust the media. If you attack the idea of facts and truth, you can get away with a lot more than people thought. Unfortunately that's going to be a lesson that is not only in the U.S., but all over the world.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

– With files from CBC Radio's The Morning Edition