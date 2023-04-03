As Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe officially launches his re-election campaign, his government is being criticized on multiple subjects, including the education sector calling for more operational funding and municipal leaders saying they want the government to address homelessness.

Over the last couple of weeks, Onion Lake Cree Nation has launched a legal challenge to the Saskatchewan First Act, and a group of citizens are taking SaskPower to court over climate action .

Meanwhile, there have been calls for more action to address health-care staffing in hospitals and primary care .

Last week, representatives of Saskatchewan urban centres requested changes to income assistance, with Ward 3 Saskatoon Coun. David Kirton saying the current system is "manufacturing homelessness."

More recently, Regina and Saskatoon school divisions and teachers are united in asking for increases in funding for K-12 education.

Moe running on 'growth' agenda

On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Party announced Moe's intention to seek re-election in Rosthern-Shellbrook. Moe was in Washington, D.C., meeting with U.S. lawmakers at the time.

"There are thousands of new jobs being created in every sector and our population is growing at its fastest pace in more than a century," Moe said.

"That will be the choice in the next election — a choice between the Saskatchewan Party's record for growth that works for everyone and the NDP record of no growth that didn't work for anyone."

This week that "growth" slogan, which is simultaneously being used by the Saskatchewan Party and the provincial government, became a focus of critics.

Regina man Iain MacDonald tweeted the slogan and the government's wheat sheaf logo with the added line "who donates to the Sask. Party."

The government's official Twitter account sent a direct message demanding MacDonald remove the tweet, citing copyright. MacDonald deleted the tweet and shared the government message, which ended up inspiring copycat memes and posts turning the slogan on its head.

Lawyer Graham Hood, who specializes in copyright and trademark law, said MacDonald's tweet fell within the Copyright Act's fair dealing exception for parody and satire.

"[The government's] tone-deaf response to Mr. MacDonald's innocuous, satirical tweet lacks not only a basis in copyright law, but also a sense of humour," Hood said.

School divisions, teachers critical of budget

School divisions and teachers have expressed their disappointment with the government's K-12 budget for 2023-24 from the minute it was announced .

The Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA) issued a news release earlier this month saying funding in the budget would "not be enough to maintain the current operations."

The SSBA said the budget day presentation was "misleading" because it touted a $35.5-million increase that "is not actually new," as it was part of the money allocated in July and December for inflationary and enrolment pressures respectively.

The largest divisions in Regina and Saskatoon came out this week to call for more money to help with operational and enrolment pressures that are leading to budget shortfalls.

Minister of Education Dustin Duncan said this week the government would not be providing additional dollars before the end of June, but that it would discuss the issue with the boards. He did not rule out increased funding before the end of 2023.

Duncan and the boards have pointed to increased immigration driving enrolment spikes in major cities.

Teachers and parents plan a rally for public education at legislature in Regina We hear from a parent and a teacher who are concerned about the state of public education in Saskatchewan. A rally outside the legislature will be held Saturday at noon.

Duncan was in Washington this week attending the International Summit on the Teaching Profession. Duncan is co-chair of the Council of Ministers of Education Canada (CMEC). The costs for Duncan to participate in the three-day conference were covered by CMEC.

On Saturday, the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation is holding a rally for public education on the legislative grounds.

This week, the STF held its annual meetings in Regina leading up to the rally.

"Unfortunately, our government continues to short-change [teachers] when it comes to setting their priorities through the provincial budget," STF President Samantha Becotte said this week.

The STF and government will soon head to the bargaining table, as the teacher's contract expires this fall.

SUMA delegates urge SIS changes

Last week, the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) called for increases and changes to income support in the province, with 90 per cent of delegates voting in favour of a resolution to that end.

SUMA delegates said the changes to Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) are contributing to homelessness.

One key change being called for is to go back to rent from SIS being paid to landlords directly. Critics have said landlords are hesitant to rent to people if they aren't sure payments will be made.

Saskatoon Coun. David Kirton told provincial Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky that the current system is not working.

"I understand that your goal is independence, and we all in this room would agree with that goal, but people cannot achieve the goal of independence if they're evicted from housing. I know you're going to tell us that rates have risen, but $30 a month isn't going to help people be housed or stay housed."

Makowsky discussed the issue this week on CBC morning radio shows. He said Saskatchewan social assistance payment rates are among the highest in Canada.

"We're certainly listening to folks out there and trying to make improvements. Certainly, there are challenges out there, I understand," Makowsky said.

He said the government is identifying individual cases where it can pay landlords directly, while also investing in new shelter space and affordable housing.