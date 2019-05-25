Skip to Main Content
CBC Sask. Political Panel: Premier Moe's trip to Washington
Saskatchewan·New

CBC Sask. Political Panel: Premier Moe's trip to Washington

The Political Panel — CBC legislative affairs reporter Adam Hunter and Leader-Post political columnist Murray Mandryk — join Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger for a lively discussion about the week in Saskatchewan politics.

A look back at the week in provincial politics

CBC News ·
The Political Panel is CBC legislative affairs reporter Adam Hunter, left, and Leader-Post political columnist Murray Mandryk. They join Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger for a look back at the week in Saskatchewan politics. (CBC)

The end of steel tariffs, Premier Scott Moe in Washington, Erin Weir decides his political future and an expensive fix needed for a leaky roof.

The CBC's Adam Hunter and the Leader-Post's Murray Mandryk discuss this and more with Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger.

Our political panel takes a look at US/Canada relations now that steel tariffs have been dropped and Premier Scott Moe is in Washington. Plus we hear about a P3 project that needs an expensive renovation. The CBC's Adam Hunter and the Leader-Post's Murray Mandryk discuss this and more with Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger. 9:13
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|