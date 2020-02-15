Sask. Political Panel discusses Co-op refinery labour dispute

CBC's Adam Hunter and Regina Leader Post's Murray Mandryk join guest host Peter Mills to talk about the Saskatchewan government's involvement in the Co-op refinery and Unifor dispute, contract negotiations with teachers, business in Wascana Park, and blockades taking place across the country.

Social Sharing

The Leader-Post's Murray Mandryk and CBC's Adam Hunter weigh in on teacher contract talks and Wascana Park