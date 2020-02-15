Skip to Main Content
Sask. Political Panel discusses Co-op refinery labour dispute
Sask. Political Panel discusses Co-op refinery labour dispute

CBC's Adam Hunter and Regina Leader Post's Murray Mandryk join guest host Peter Mills to talk about the Saskatchewan government's involvement in the Co-op refinery and Unifor dispute, contract negotiations with teachers, business in Wascana Park, and blockades taking place across the country.

The Leader-Post's Murray Mandryk and CBC's Adam Hunter weigh in on teacher contract talks and Wascana Park

CBC News ·
CBC Saskatchewan political reporter Adam Hunter (right) and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk are the Political Panel. (CBC News)

