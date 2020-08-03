Sask. police use Tasers for 2 calls relating to mental health

In two weekend incidents where mental health issues were a concern, police officers in Saskatchewan used Tasers to take people into custody without injuries.

On July 31, Moose Jaw Police received a call at about 10:30 p.m. CST for a domestic disturbance. Officers went to a home and found a 51-year-old woman threatening suicide.

Officers say the woman had a knife and held it towards police. Officers told her to drop the knife but the woman turned it on herself. Officers then used a Conducted Energy Weapon, commonly known as a Taser, and arrested her under the Mental Health Act.

The woman was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

Similarly, in Saskatoon on Aug. 2 at about 1:50 a.m, officers were called to a domestic disturbance between a mother and daughter. Police were told the daughter was experiencing suicidal ideation.

When officers arrived, the daughter was carrying a hatchet. Police say she was asked to drop it several times. Police say when the daughter raised the hatchet to police, officers used a Taser and the daughter was taken into custody without injuries.

The daughter was taken to hospital for a mental heath assessment. No charges are laid at this time, police said.