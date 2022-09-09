Sask. independent police oversight team 'timely,' civilian director says

The head of the team that will investigate serious incidents involving Saskatchewan police says the launch of the unit is "timely."

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) was to be operational in the fall of 2021, but was delayed. In December, cabinet issued an order in council which set the official start date for SIRT as Jan. 1, 2023.

The Saskatchewan government has hinted at creating a civilian-led team for a few years. The 2020-21 provincial budget included money to enhance police oversight.

In June 2021, Greg Gudelot was appointed as the civilian executive director of SIRT. He also heads the Public Complaints Commission.

"My hope is that we are able to positively influence public confidence in policing in Saskatchewan," Gudelot said in an interview on Tuesday.

SIRT investigations apply to Saskatchewan RCMP, municipal forces and special constables, including conservation officers and members of the Highway Patrol.

The legislation calls for investigations when a person suffers serious injury or death in police custody or as a result of a police officer's actions.

SIRT can also investigate allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence by an officer.

Gudelot said the public can be assured that SIRT's investigations will be done with a "high degree of skill, transparent, and independent."

SIRT must publicly report its investigation summaries online within three months of the completion of the case.

Gudelot said SIRT investigators will be visible on scenes when necessary.

The team is comprised of four former police officers with municipal policing experience in Saskatchewan.

"These are Criminal Code investigations that have to be able to withstand the rigors of the courtroom process in the event they lead to charges."

He said the creation of the unit has been welcomed.

"I don't think it's an exaggeration to describe it as across-the-board support. I think the public stakeholders from the law enforcement community, from other community groups, have just been universally supportive of the idea of having an independent view of these incidents," Gudelot said.

Sask. lagged behind other provinces with independent police oversight

Saskatchewan is the last of the western provinces to have a civilian-led oversight body.

Alberta's Serious Incident Response Team started in 2008, B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office was created in 2012 and Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit was created in 2015.

Previously, incidents involving police in Saskatchewan were investigated by other police services and reports did not have to be made public.

Provincial Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre said the act coming into force, "brings Saskatchewan's police oversight regime into line with most other Canadian jurisdictions."

"These changes will allow the SIRT to engage in any serious incident involving police, from initiating a full investigation to reviewing, overseeing, assisting or delegating one," Eyre said in a news release.

Even though SIRT was not fully operational, Gudelot said the team has opened a file on every appropriate incident from April 1, 2022, to the present.

Following the death of Myles Sanderson — the main suspect in the mass stabbing in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask., who died in RCMP custody in September — the Saskatoon Police Service said it would be leading the investigation "in co-operation" with SIRT.

"I think the year that we've had here in Saskatchewan has demonstrated the need right here at home. The fact that we are able to roll this unit out now is timely," Gudelot said.

An investigator with the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), B.C.'s police watchdog agency. The IIO was established in 2012. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Gudelot said Saskatchewan's process is fairly streamlined. When an incident occurs he takes the call from the policing agency and decides what SIRTs role will be.

He said being one of the last provinces with this type of civilian oversight has some advantages.

"It's also given us the opportunity to build on some of the lessons learned in other provinces and hopefully develop a unit that has a made-in-Saskatchewan solution that allows us to meet the needs of our province and in a resource-efficient manner, in a transparent manner and one that delivers on the expectations of Saskatchewan people."

Under the legislation, SIRT is required to appoint a First Nations or Métis community liaison officer in matters that involve a person of First Nations or Métis ancestry.

Opposition says team needs to be properly funded and monitored

Opposition NDP justice critic Nicole Sarauer said SIRT should have been created years ago.

"The request has been dated back decades now at this point. I was recently reading the Neil Stonechild inquiry and that's one of the recommendations that came out of that."

Sarauer said the Opposition will be watching to make sure the investigations are as transparent as possible.

"What we're going to be looking for very closely is to ensure that it is truly independent of policing bodies. And it's transparent in the work that they do. It's really important for maintaining confidence in the work of SIRT."

Sarauer said she will also be monitoring how SIRT is funded, "so that they can do the work that they need to do both effectively and expeditiously."