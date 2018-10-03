Sask. police, MedicAlert announce partnership to help find missing and lost people

A new partnership is aiming to help police in Saskatchewan find lost or missing vulnerable people as quickly as possible.

On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police (SACP) and MedicAlert announced a partnership that gives police access to information on people with autism, Alzheimer's disease, dementia or other cognitive brain injuries.

"It's a phenomenal win for Saskatchewan policing and for the public," said Marlo Pritchard, president of SACP and chief of police of the Weyburn Police Service.

"It's just one more tool."

The service is voluntary for those who want to register themselves or a loved one.

The Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police and MedicAlert announced their partnership in Regina on Wednesday. (CBC News)

The information, which goes into a MedicAlert database, includes a recent photo, physical descriptions, wandering history and caregiver information, along with behaviour management strategies like anxiety triggers and de-escalation techniques.

With the new partnership, police can use that information when looking for a lost or missing person who is registered with MedicAlert.

Katherine Horlock, a spokesperson for MedicAlert Foundation Canada, said MedicAlert has partnered with police in other parts of Canada and it has proven successful.

"It just saves them time so that they can hit the road, hit the ground quicker and go out looking for that person," Horlock said.

"They're accessing the information both on a proactive basis and as well as a reactive basis."

According to Pritchard, this is the first time police across an entire province have signed onto a service like this supported by the same organization.

MedicAlert Foundation Canada is a membership-based registered charity in Canada that provides emergency medical information services.