Sask. police arrest 3 men after rural crime spree, searching for 4th suspect

Police have tracked down three men allegedly involved in a violent crime spree in rural Saskatchewan that involved a machete, a gun and several stolen-vehicle chases.

Officers are still searching for another suspect, who has been labelled armed and dangerous. The man is wanted for attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

The spree began afternoon with a shooting near a residence on the Muskowekwan First Nation, according to a news release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

Police said suspects were in a stolen Ford Explorer when they struck a man who was "on foot" and then shot him.

A man was arrested later that afternoon in a stolen vehicle and charged for possession of stolen property, but the spree reportedly continued for the others involved.

Police said that on Thursday two men — travelling in a vehicle stolen from Pilot Butte — got into a verbal fight with two others at the gas station on the Piapot First Nation. The fight escalated and one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a machete and attacked a man.

The victim was taken to hospital. The second man fled with his family to the Muscowpetung First Nation, but police said the two suspects chased him all the way to the community medical clinic and attempted to ram his vehicle off the road several times, according to police.

The man fled inside the clinic, so one of the suspects stole his vehicle and continued onward alongside the other, who was still driving the other stolen vehicle.

Police say officers were "flooding the area" north of Regina by this time.

"Both of the suspects were arrested in the two stolen vehicles at separate times after two different pursuits," police said.

One of the pursuits came to a halt after the suspect rolled his vehicle in a field.

Police said "no injuries were reported during these arrests."

One of the men arrested Thirsday is charged with:

Two counts of assault with a weapon.

Assault causing bodily harm.

Robbery.

Two counts of dangerous driving.

Operate a motor vehicle while being pursued by a Peace Officer and failing to stop.

Operate a motor vehicle while being prohibited from doing so.

Possession of stolen property.

Four counts of breach of recognizance.

The second man arrested Thursday is charged with: