New CPC Leader Pierre Poilievre received nearly 80% of party vote in Sask.

New Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre received overwhelming support in his leadership bid from party voters in Saskatchewan.

According to CPC voting results, Poilievre received 78 per cent of first-ballot votes from Saskatchewan voters.

Nationally, Poilievre received 68 per cent support from members and won 330 of 338 ridings.

"It's an amazing result, 68 per cent of the vote, that is unprecedented in our parties history," said Regina Qu'Appelle Conservative MP Andrew Scheer.

"It's a very clear and decisive mandate for Pierre as he leads our team going forward. And it's indicative of hundreds of thousands of people joining our party around his message of greater freedom, less government interference in our lives, and a government that works for people instead of dividing Canadians."

Scheer, a former Conservative Party leader, was Poilievre's Saskatchewan campaign chair.

Poilievre made campaign stops in Regina and Saskatoon during the race.

He spoke about energy policy in Regina on March 3 and held a "Freedom Rally" at Mosaic Stadium later that evening. He then held events with supporters in Saskatoon in May and made a second trip to Regina in August.

Poilievre also received endorsements from seven Saskatchewan MPs. Leslyn Lewis was the only other leadership candidate to receive endorsements from Saskatchewan MPs with three.

Lewis came third in the national race but was a distant second to Poilievre in the 14 Saskatchewan ridings.

Twenty-two Saskatchewan Party MLAs publicly endorsed Poilievre. including two government cabinet ministers, Dustin Duncan and Dana Skoropad. Saskatchewan Conservative Senator Denise Batters also endorsed Poilievre's campaign.

Scheer said it was "incredible to watch" Poilievre bring together party members with a message of "free markets, individual choice, and speaking to the issues that really touched the lives of Canadians."

"[Canadians] are concerned about the out-of-control deficits, and they are concerned about things like the energy crisis in Europe that Canada should be responding to."

Premier Scott Moe congratulated Poilievre through a social media message on Saturday. Moe was not available for an interview on Monday.

"Premier Moe will advocate for Saskatchewan's interests with the Opposition just as he has with the federal government," said Moe's press secretary Julie Leggott in a statement.

"Specifically, Premier Moe sees opportunities to discuss federal funding for health transfers, and removing federal roadblocks to economic growth — particularly in our natural resource sector."

In his speech on Saturday, Poilievre discussed some issues related to the natural resource sector including "fighting climate change with technology and not with taxes."

"We will repeal this government's anti-energy laws and replace them with a law that protects our environment, consults with First Nations and gets things built."

In his first campaign stop in Saskatchewan, Poilievre vowed to end the federal government's carbon pricing system. The carbon tax has been a thorn in the side of the Saskatchewan government under Moe, who unsuccessfully took the federal government to the Supreme Court over the implementation of the policy.

Poilievre held anti-carbon tax rallies during the campaign and has promised to cut the federal carbon pricing program. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press)

During his speech on Saturday, Poilievre also promised to ban imports of foreign "dictator oil" within five years if elected.

However, the new leader of His Majesty's Opposition faces the potential of three years until a federal vote.

The confidence-and-supply agreement the prime minister signed with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh earlier this year could ensure the Liberals remain in power until the planned 2025 campaign.

"There's not much that Poilievre can deliver on while he's in Opposition. The question is, can he win a federal election and then act on some of the promises that he's made?" said University of Calgary political science professor Lisa Young.