New podcast seeks other perspectives amid pandemic

David Roman wants to understand what other people are going through during the pandemic, so he is exploring the lives of others in a new weekly podcast called Pandemic People.

"I think the biggest thing that's really cool and unfortunate at the same time is that we're all going through this together," said Roman, a social worker and audio engineer.

He notes that even as people around the globe are in this together, everyone experiences it uniquely.

The idea for Pandemic People came to him after a chat with an old friend about what their lives looked like amid the physical distancing brought on by the pandemic. The conversation felt like a connection and in a way it surprised him.

"It was more therapeutic than I expected," he said. "And it was more kind of community-building than I expected."

Guests from all walks of life

Roman launched the first episode on Saturday, featuring a Saskatchewan doctor. His next episode will take a look at life in the entertainment industry. He said the podcast will feature guests from in and out of province, from all walks of life.

Roman said he's able to get a positive surge of energy and feel uplifted when speaking with someone else. It's also a way for him to get out of his own head.

In some ways, he says the distancing and isolation have taken a toll on his mental health.

Roman is also challenged by undiagnosed physical health issues, for which he was about to undergo more testing, but the tests were cancelled because of COVID-19.

Some days, he says it's hard for him to get out of bed. But he laughed and said that at least when he works from home he can take his laptop there.

Nerve-racking

Recording the first episode was nerve-racking for Roman. He thought it would be casual because he was speaking with an old friend.

"Then I was like, 'Oh, man. I'm on. I'm filming myself. I'm doing this,' so I kind of went into this survival mode," he said. "The amount of adrenaline you get from that was surprising to me."

While the podcast is being billed as a light-hearted look at a life during the pandemic, he said he's not afraid to stray into heavy areas. With a background in social work, he has experience interviewing people about trauma.

Roman said he believes this podcast will help people connect, but he's also hopeful it might help people move forward once the pandemic subsides.

"How did this impact this person in this part of the world and what can we do to mitigate that in the future or to cope with that now?"

He hopes to run one podcast episode per week for as long as COVID-19 affects people.