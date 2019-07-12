'There are voices to be heard': New Sask. podcast network shining light on local content

A man living in his van, Alfred Hitchcock, entertainment news and personal stories are among the stories being told on Saskatchewan podcasts.

Now, the man behind a new network in the province is hoping to shine a light on that local talent.

"I was so annoyed at how hard it was to find other Saskatchewan podcasts," Dale Richardson said.

Richardson said went looking for prairie podcasts on Reddit and Google, but they were hard to find.

Inspired by the similar Alberta Podcast Network, Richardson started working in the fall and launched the Saskatchewan Podcast Network on July 5.

"The most amount of work was actually finding the podcasts that could go on the network," he said. "It was a bit of a process where I had to reach out first and then say 'Hey, I'm thinking about doing this idea. What do you think about it?' "

The network has almost 30 podcasts. Shows cover a wide range of topics, he said, from the Saskatchewan Roughriders to building decks.

The Story of U features interviews with people who aren't well-known, Richardson said.

Good Evening, an Alfred Hitchcock podcast, is hosted Regina men Brandon-Shea Mutala and Tom Caldwell, along with Chris Haigh in Leeds, England. They are going chronologically through all of Alfred Hitchcock's films.

"It's an amazing repertoire," Caldwell said.

Hitchcock directed more than 50 films and is considered an all-time great in the field.

I just enjoy everything that he does," Caldwell said.

The interesting thing about podcasts is they're regional but they're not. - Tom Caldwell

The podcast has listeners from England, the United States and Canada.

When Caldwell heard about the network, he thought it was great to have all the shows centralized.

"The interesting thing about podcasts is they're regional but they're not," he said. "Like ours is a universal show, anyone on the planet can enjoy it."

Caldwell said he hopes the network can bring about more collaboration. He said he wants to seepodcasting continue to grow in the province, with more voices getting out there.

"It would be really nice to think that Saskatchewan culture and Saskatchewan stories could have a home," he said.

The EF Word is a Regina-based podcast started by a few people on an Instagram page. Now, it has a couple hundred episodes about people talking anything and everything entertainment.

"For me, it's a catharsis," Gerassimos Vandoros, one of the co-hosts, said. "It's a weekly release."

The best part is that everybody can voice their thoughts and opinions and what they're passionate about.​​​ - Gerassimoos Vandoros

They get around 2,000 listens per episodes, he said.

The reaction from friends is positives, but his wife is his biggest critic.

"If my wife said that it was a good episode then I know it was good," he said with a laugh.

The network is a way to keep growing, he said.

"It was kind of nice being a part of something like that, after two years of just trying to get something going," he said.

Vandoros hopes it helps with exposure and grows podcasting in the province.

"There are voices to be heard."