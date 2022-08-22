Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Regina players win national titles at cornhole championships

Bean bag tossing now has its own elite league and the championships were held in Regina. Two of the players from the city now hold the national title.

National championships were held in Regina this past weekend

Moreen Mugerwa · CBC News ·
The Canadian Cornhole National Championships were held recently in Regina due to its large base of players. (Jessie Anton/CBC)

Two Saskatchewan players took home the gold when Regina's Callie Club hosted the national championships for cornhole, a bean bag tossing game, this past weekend. 

Saskatchewan's Parker Kentz and Damara Gabel won the national titles in the men's and women's divisions. 

"To know that there's something on this big of scale for something like cornhole is pretty sweet," said Gabel. 

Gabel, who was introduced to the sport because of Kentz, says she did not think she would find herself playing at the national level. The two were also coed doubles partners at the event.

Parker Kentz, left, and Damara Gabel won the national titles for cornhole in the women's and men's divisions. (Submitted by Damara Gabel)

Gabel hopes their league can grow and encourages others to get out into the community and bring friends. 

Kentz said cornhole only really gets competitive at a big event like this one. 

"Even the new players that come out, they always have a good time and everyone likes to make them feel welcome and enjoy the time that they have," said Kentz. 

The bean bag tossing game now has almost 2,000 people playing in leagues across Canada. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Pino Panza, president of Cornhole Canada, said Regina has "one of the biggest base of players" for this sport. 

"It's easy to play. It's really hard to be great at," said Panza of the game.

Panza said Regina's club averages between 75 to 100 players, which is why the city was chosen to host the championshipa.

He said Cornhole Canada was launched in 2020, but there were only a "handful of small leagues" at that time. Now, there are more than 40 leagues in the country with close to 2,000 players. 

"It doesn't matter how good you are, it doesn't matter your age, [it] doesn't matter your gender. Anyone can play," said Panza.

LISTEN | Jessie Anton checked out the Canadian national cornhole championship in Regina his weekend: 
The Morning Edition - Sask6:02Regina hosts cornhole players from across Canada
Maybe you've played it in the backyard or on the beach, but this weekend Regina hosted a national tournament of cornhole players. The Callie Curling Club welcomed elite bean bag throwers from all across Canada.

Moreen Mugerwa

Moreen Mugerwa is a journalist with CBC Saskatchewan.

    With files from Jessie Anton

