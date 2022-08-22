Regina players win national titles at cornhole championships
National championships were held in Regina this past weekend
Two Saskatchewan players took home the gold when Regina's Callie Club hosted the national championships for cornhole, a bean bag tossing game, this past weekend.
Saskatchewan's Parker Kentz and Damara Gabel won the national titles in the men's and women's divisions.
"To know that there's something on this big of scale for something like cornhole is pretty sweet," said Gabel.
Gabel, who was introduced to the sport because of Kentz, says she did not think she would find herself playing at the national level. The two were also coed doubles partners at the event.
Gabel hopes their league can grow and encourages others to get out into the community and bring friends.
Kentz said cornhole only really gets competitive at a big event like this one.
"Even the new players that come out, they always have a good time and everyone likes to make them feel welcome and enjoy the time that they have," said Kentz.
Pino Panza, president of Cornhole Canada, said Regina has "one of the biggest base of players" for this sport.
"It's easy to play. It's really hard to be great at," said Panza of the game.
Panza said Regina's club averages between 75 to 100 players, which is why the city was chosen to host the championshipa.
He said Cornhole Canada was launched in 2020, but there were only a "handful of small leagues" at that time. Now, there are more than 40 leagues in the country with close to 2,000 players.
"It doesn't matter how good you are, it doesn't matter your age, [it] doesn't matter your gender. Anyone can play," said Panza.
With files from Jessie Anton
