Sask. government forms committee of cabinet ministers to study pipelines

The Saskatchewan government is creating a committee of cabinet ministers to evaluate pipeline projects.

The government said its Pipeline Projects Assessment Committee (PPAC), will "review and assess the viability of pipeline projects in Saskatchewan, and possible government involvement in investing, stimulating, or generally advancing these projects."

"I am pleased to announce this cabinet committee to assess the viability of pipeline project proposals in Saskatchewan, and the opportunity for our government to invest or support future pipeline projects," said Premier Scott Moe in a statement.

Four cabinet ministers have been tabbed for the committee:

Minister of Finance Donna Harpauer.

Minister of Trade and Export Development Jeremy Harrison.

Minister of Energy and Resources Bronwyn Eyre.

Minister of Environment Dustin Duncan.

"Our government recognizes the necessity of further developing pipeline infrastructure to help our energy products reach key global markets," Moe said.

The government did not provide any further details as to the mandate or timelines of the committee.

The government's 2020-30 growth plan set goals for pipeline expansion and development, encouraging increased shipments of oil to the United States and encouraging Indigenous participation in pipeline projects.